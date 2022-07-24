FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,407 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 814.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,407 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

