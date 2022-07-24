FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Insider Activity

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

