FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,272 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

PEAK stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

