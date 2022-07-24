FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,132 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

