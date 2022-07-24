FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

