FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

