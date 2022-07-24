FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 4,958 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $72.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

