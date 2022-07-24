FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

