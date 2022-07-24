FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,991 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.