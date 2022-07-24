FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,092 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $439.90 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.17.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

