FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

