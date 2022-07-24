FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. UBS Group downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $183.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

