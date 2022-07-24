FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 54.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 92.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 110.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,442 shares of company stock worth $946,156. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

