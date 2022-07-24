FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,934 shares of company stock worth $9,206,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

