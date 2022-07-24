FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $367.31 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.97 and a 200-day moving average of $398.25.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

