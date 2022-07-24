FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.