FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $111.19 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.