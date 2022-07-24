FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,325,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 855,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,142,000 after purchasing an additional 731,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

MNST opened at $95.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

