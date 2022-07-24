FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after buying an additional 130,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

