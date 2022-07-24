FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.