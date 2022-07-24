FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

