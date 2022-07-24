FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

AMP opened at $245.06 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.