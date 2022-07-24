FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $408.03 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.34 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.26 and a 200 day moving average of $404.47. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

