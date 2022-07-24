FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

