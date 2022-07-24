FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $363.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.