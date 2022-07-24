FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 1,577,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

