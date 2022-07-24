FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,396 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

S&P Global stock opened at $361.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

