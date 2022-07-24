FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCO opened at $295.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.81 and its 200-day moving average is $312.43. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.