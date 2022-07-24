FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AON by 9.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 9.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

AON stock opened at $279.49 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $232.29 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.48 and a 200 day moving average of $287.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

