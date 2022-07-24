FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,999 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,183,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

