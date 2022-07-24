Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

