Financial Contrast: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) versus UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Merchants pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 2 1 3.33 UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $107.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.96%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and UMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $555.96 million 3.98 $205.53 million $3.81 9.77 UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.24 $353.02 million $7.51 11.95

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 36.71% 10.79% 1.34% UMB Financial 26.95% 12.16% 0.93%

Summary

UMB Financial beats First Merchants on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 109 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

