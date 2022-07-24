Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FISI stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

