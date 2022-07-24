Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.7 %
FISI stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.02. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

