Financial Review: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) versus NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Extra Space Storage and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 3 6 0 2.50 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus price target of $199.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Extra Space Storage and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 15.15 $827.65 million $6.16 28.88 NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.75 $43.08 million $3.48 6.32

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 50.76% 23.42% 8.39% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 61.05% 15.94% 0.47%

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Extra Space Storage pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.