FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit stock opened at $434.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

