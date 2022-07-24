FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

