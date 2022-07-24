FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

