FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $136.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

