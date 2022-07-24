FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 45,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $633.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $623.78 and its 200-day moving average is $700.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.