FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 174,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,731,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

NYSE MCD opened at $253.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

