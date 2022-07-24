FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $144.49 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.