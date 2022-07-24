FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $301.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.87.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
