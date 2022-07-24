First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

First Community Stock Performance

First Community stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 25.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Community by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also

