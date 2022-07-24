First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.79.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

TSE FR opened at C$8.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.13. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$8.52 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,863.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,400,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $327,840 in the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

