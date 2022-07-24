First Personal Financial Services Purchases 534 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

