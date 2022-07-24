First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE FRC opened at $158.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.42. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

