First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $26.71.

