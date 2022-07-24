FirstEnergy (FE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FE stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

