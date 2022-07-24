Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.53. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

