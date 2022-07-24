Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $11,498,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 134.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

